First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.00 and traded as high as C$17.74. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 991,228 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8611399 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.