First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

