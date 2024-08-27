First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

