FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Report on FCFS

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.