FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.31. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 506,011 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 135,716 shares of company stock valued at $193,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

