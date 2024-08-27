Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Five Below stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

