FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Shares Up 33.3%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

FlexiInternational Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About FlexiInternational Software

(Get Free Report)

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiInternational Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiInternational Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.