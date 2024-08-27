FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $208.78 and last traded at $208.78. 1,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $209.32.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

