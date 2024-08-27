Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £188

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £186 ($245.29) to £188 ($247.92) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($280.89) to £207 ($272.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($290.12) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £197.72 ($260.74).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £159.03 ($209.72) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($158.51) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($237.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is £152.23 and its 200-day moving average is £156.68. The stock has a market cap of £28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,809.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.