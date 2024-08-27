Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £188

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from £186 ($245.29) to £188 ($247.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £220 ($290.12) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($280.89) to £207 ($272.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £197.72 ($260.74).

Shares of FLTR opened at £159.03 ($209.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £152.23 and its 200 day moving average is £156.68. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £120.20 ($158.51) and a fifty-two week high of £179.80 ($237.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,809.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

