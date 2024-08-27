Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

