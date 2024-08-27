Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

NYSE:FL opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

