Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FL. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

