Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

