Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 5,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

