Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.15. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 336,568 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,700 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

