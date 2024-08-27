Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 1,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 35,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 154,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

