Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.07

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $18.76. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 86,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

