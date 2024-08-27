Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Down 1.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 3,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 accounts for about 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

(Get Free Report)

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.