Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Down 1.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 3,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
