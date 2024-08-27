Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Foxby Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.
About Foxby
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
