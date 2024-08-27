Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.65

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.65 and traded as high as $40.31. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 37,386 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $521.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

