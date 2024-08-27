Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 1.1%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $47.96. 6,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.18% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

