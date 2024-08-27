Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson Acquires 18,900 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

