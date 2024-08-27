Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 47,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,507.70.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 25,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 597,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$312.84 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

