Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $547.74

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.74 ($7.22) and traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.35). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 553 ($7.29), with a volume of 622,943 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.89) to GBX 800 ($10.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 560 ($7.38) to GBX 610 ($8.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.31) to GBX 615 ($8.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 547.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

