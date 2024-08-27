Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

