FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 148,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

