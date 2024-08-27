FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $122.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $124.36.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

