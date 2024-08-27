FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Lifted by Analyst

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

