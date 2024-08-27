FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Cut by Analyst

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.56. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

