Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.69. Gaia shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 43,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gaia Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

