Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG – Get Free Report) (TSE:AKG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Galiano Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 557,700 shares traded.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.