GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.22.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
