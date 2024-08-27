GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Cuts Dividend

About GAMCO Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

