GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,804,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,806.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 88,527 shares of company stock worth $483,413 over the last ninety days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

