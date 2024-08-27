GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

