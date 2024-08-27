Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

