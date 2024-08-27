GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $22.40 at Bank of America

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $12.40 to $22.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

GDS opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning grew its position in GDS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

