Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.50

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.07). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 84.30 ($1.11), with a volume of 469,445 shares trading hands.

Genel Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.13 million, a PE ratio of -936.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.50.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

