Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $219.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

