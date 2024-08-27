Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.