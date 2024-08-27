Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $13.63. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 200,958 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 194,258 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

