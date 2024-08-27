Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.06

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.06 and traded as low as $50.29. Gentherm shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 157,505 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

