Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.89. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 75,880 shares changing hands.
Geodrill Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$127.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2885033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.