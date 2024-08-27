Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.89. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 75,880 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$127.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2885033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Geodrill Company Profile

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$1,150,666.00. Insiders own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

