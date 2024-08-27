Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $53,000.88 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, L Lynn Smull sold 40,140 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $20,471.40.

On Wednesday, July 31st, L Lynn Smull sold 29,707 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,527.13.

Gevo Price Performance

Gevo stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gevo by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gevo by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

