GitLab (GTLB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.