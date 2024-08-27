Glencore plc (GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 20th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
Glencore Company Profile
