Glencore plc (GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 20th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

