Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $32.56. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $439.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.