Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.60. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 30,392 shares trading hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

