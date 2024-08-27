Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

